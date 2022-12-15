Memphis woman shoots ex-boyfriend, hides gun inside BBQ grill, records show

A 27-year-old Memphis woman was arrested Monday after she shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument and hid the gun inside a barbecue grill, records show.

Carlessha Holmes is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm in a dangerous felony, according to her arrest affidavit.

Court documents say officers responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to Chelsea Avenue and Stonewall Street and found a man had been shot.

The shooting, the documents say, took place about 1.5 miles away at an apartment on Pearce Street. The shooting victim was identified as Holmes’ ex-boyfriend and the father of their children.

A witness told police that Holmes and her ex-boyfriend were having an argument when the woman walked inside home and came back out with a gun, pointing the weapon at the man and telling him to leave, court documents say.

According to the documents, the witness told police that Holmes and the ex-boyfriend were a few feet from each other when the witness heard three gunshots and saw the man fall to the ground.

The condition of the ex-boyfriend is unknown.

Holmes later told police that she fired one shot at her ex-boyfriend and hid the gun inside a barbecue grill outside of the home, court documents say.

She is set to appear in court Dec. 28, records show.

