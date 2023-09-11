Men accused of bank jugging while out on bail crash during police chase, Texas cops say

Two men are accused of robbery and leading police on a car chase, all while out on bail, Texas cops say.

The men, ages 25 and 26, were bank jugging — robbing someone leaving a bank with money — when police received a 911 call, the Rosenberg Police Department said in a Sept. 8 news release.

A worker at a tattoo shop spotted a “motor vehicle burglary in progress,” and officers arrived at the scene just as the men were driving away, police said.

Officers tried to pull the men over, but they kept going and police gave chase, the department said.

“For a short time the suspects did their best to get away,” until they slammed into a concrete barrier, police said. The men got out of the car and tried, and failed, to escape on foot, officers said.

Inside the car, police said they found $12,000 belonging to the jugging victim, along with other items.

Both men were out on bail and wearing ankle monitors, police said. One of the men had bonded out on a charge of aggravated robbery, while the other was out on a charge of murder, according to the release.

Officers arrested the men on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, police said.

Jugging is not a new crime, but it is becoming more common, and authorities are warning the public to pay attention to their surroundings after visiting a bank, McClatchy News reported.

Typically, someone will wait near a bank, ATM, credit union or check-cashing facility and watch for anyone leaving with cash, McClatchy News reported. From there, the person follows the victim to their next destination and robs them.

Officials say if you believe you are being followed, call 911 and drive to the nearest police station for help, McClatchy News reported.

Rosenberg is roughly 35 miles southwest of downtown Houston.

