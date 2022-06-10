Men accused of breaking into eight Dollar General stores

Break ins

Investigators say they have arrested two men responsible for breaking into and stealing items from eight Dollar General stores.

The "smash and grab" robberies happened between April 19 and June 4, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

In the incidents, the suspects broke into the stores and primarily stole cigarettes. Their images and vehicle were captured on video and led investigators to surveil Dollar General stores around the county.

At about 5 a.m. on June 8, 2022, a deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle they believed matched the one seen in the break-ins.

Inside the vehicle were Gregory Jason Spurling and Travis Gene Hopper.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the men were evasive and made statements investigators believed to be untrue. During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found masks, a crowbar, black trash bags, and a BB gun, all items allegedly used in the crimes.

Deputies arrested Spurling and Hopper who were charged with possession of burglary tools. Detectives were contacted, and Spurling, 43, of Gastonia, and Hopper, 41, of Kings Mountain, also now face eight counts of breaking and entering and six counts of larceny. Each is being held on a $225,000 bond.

Dollar General stores that were burglarized include:

125 N. Academy St., Mooresboro

2526 Blacksburg Road, Grover

924 Margrace Road, Kings Mountain

3020 Polkville Road, Shelby

845 Old Stubbs Road, Cherryville

4820 Fallston Road, Fallston

217 N. Main St., Boiling Springs

1810 S. Lafayette St., Shelby

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said “boots on the ground" led to the arrests, and more charges could be forthcoming.

"I feel certain that this investigation will continue to grow across state lines as more victims are identified,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Men accused of breaking into eight Cleveland County Dollar Generals