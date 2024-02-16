Men accused in Christmas Day beating death now charged with murder

Charges have been upgraded for two men accused of beating a man on Christmas Day who later died from his injuries.

Michael Dicesare, a Rochester resident, suffered significant injuries to his head and upper body when he was assaulted early on Christmas Day, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Dicesare died from his injuries on Feb. 4.

Brucewayne Beaman, 22, and Guy Mustgray II, 33, were charged last month in connection with the attack, but a Monroe County grand jury on Thursday rose and indicted the pair on the homicide.

Beaman and Mustgray are facing a seven-count felony indictment - two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree robbery and one count of first-degree assault, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers were called to the corner of Bay Street and Portland Avenue to investigate a report that a man was assaulted. There, they found Dicesare, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and died from his injuries on Feb. 4.

Beaman and Mustgray are accused of approaching Dicesare on the street and attempting to rob him, Bello said. One of the men allegedly displayed a weapon and the other allegedly showed "an edged weapon." Both men are accused of repeatedly hitting Dicesare with their weapons and hands for several minutes before taking Dicesare's belongings from his pockets.

The two men, both currently inmates at the Monroe County Jail, will be arraigned on the upgraded charges at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brucewayne Beaman, Guy Mustgray charged with murder in Rochester NY