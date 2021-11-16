Men accused of kidnapping migrants, holding them at Phoenix home
Two men are accused of kidnapping four migrants and holding them against their will at a home in south Phoenix near 15th and Southern avenues.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he was postponing an event to launch his re-election bid in affiliation with the Liberal Party after talks with the party's leader. Bolsonaro said in a televised interview from Dubai that the "marriage needs to be perfect" and indicated the Nov. 22 event would be canceled. "After message exchanges on Sunday, we have decided to postpone the affiliation ceremony," Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the Liberal Party, said in a statement.
As developer China Evergrande Group scrambles to meet its debt obligations, its founder is freeing up funds from luxury assets including art, calligraphy and two high-end homes, according to filings and a person with knowledge of the matter. Chinese authorities have told Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, 63, to use some of his personal wealth to help pay bondholders, two separate people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month. Evergrande's troubles in meeting bond repayments have rattled markets and left many of its investors, creditors and suppliers in financial chaos.
In the end, two years of shuttle diplomacy, painstakingly conducted during a global pandemic, were nearly thrown off at the last hour.
The Bengals will miss a key defender for the rest of the season.
Hong Kong drivers accessing the Greater Bay Area development zone will soon need only one motor insurance policy instead of three different policies for the city, Macau and mainland China. The new arrangement will make it easier for people to travel to and live and work in the Greater Bay Area cities, Edward Moncreiffe, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI), an industry body of the 138 local insurers, said in an interview. "There is only one bridge, but it passes through areas
‘God only knows what that baby suffered between the time they got their hands on her till the time that baby died,’ great-grandmother says
Guard Joel Bitonio said inconsistency will doom the Cleveland Browns because "9-8 is not going to get you in the playoffs" this season in the AFC.
A man in a blue BMW was shot at multiple times while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Sunday, troopers said.
China's property woes worsened on all fronts last month, as price falls in both new and resale homes amid deeper contractions in construction starts and investment by developers piled pressure on the sector in a rare confluence of declines. Prices of new homes dropped 0.2% on average last month from September, according to Reuters calculations of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, the first decline since March 2015. On the supply side, new construction starts plunged 33.14% on year in October, extending the 13.54% fall in September, while overall investment by developers in projects dropped 5.4%, deepening from the 3.5% decline a month earlier, Reuters calculations of the NBS data showed.
Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Eddie George is a candidate at Akron where Tom Arth was fired earlier this month.
Why are y'all getting caught watching adult content?View Entire Post ›
The 49-year-old Louisiana man is also accused of using stolen personal information to try and open a credit card at Best Buy.
The electric vehicle startup just made history as the first company to win the coveted automotive award with its very first model.
Jay Schreckengost, 56, went to go scout elk on Nov. 2 for a future hunting trip with his son. He never returned.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to Myles Garrett, seeks multiple answers in wake of a rout fueled by career days for New England rookies.
Eastern Europe's deadly Covid-19 surge is a warning of the dangers of low vaccine uptake, experts say.
Nate Moore, who's produced Marvel movies including "Black Panther" and most recently with "Eternals," opened up about the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving on without Chadwick Boseman. "You will not see T'Challa in [future Marvel films]," Moore said on "The Ringer-Verse" podcast, referring the studio's choice not to recast the part or use a CG version of him. "When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation," Moore continued.
If you have a Costco membership, it makes sense to maximize your shopping trip while there, especially when making a seasonal run. After all, this warehouse shopping club contains aisles and aisles of...
Several Browns players didn't seem happy with their coaching staff after the Patriots' 45-7 blowout win of Cleveland at Gillette Stadium.
(Bloomberg) -- The head of the United Nations’ food aid arm presented a detailed plan to help avoid famine in 2022 to Tesla chief Elon Musk, responding to a challenge from the world’s richest man to explain how a donation from him could help alleviate global hunger.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to