Men accused of killing Young Dolph court reset to July

Justin Johnson (Straight Drop) and Cornelius Smith, the two men charged with the murder of rapper Young Dolph, faced a judge on Friday.

Smith’s bond hearing was scheduled to happen but was reset for a later date.

MORE: Men accused of killing Young Dolph appear in court with lawyers

The men faced a judge in Criminal Court Division 7 only to get their court case reset to July 1.

On that day, Smith will also have his bond hearing.

His attorney, Michael Scholl, it’s due to new discovery he’s received that will be very vital to a judge setting a bond for his client.

YOUNG DOLPH ACCUSED KILLERS COURT DATE RESET:

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson’s attorneys have request today’s hearing be reset to July 1st.

Smith’s Bond hearing will be on that day as well. Attorneys say they have recieved new discovery in the case that needs to be viewed. pic.twitter.com/AtkXAJVBA3 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 27, 2022

“We are receiving more information and I want to take a look at that,” Scholl said. “One of the factors that goes into the bond is likely hood of conviction. Other factors are flight risk.”

The judge also addressed family members of Young Dolph who have never stepped foot in any of the court hearings involving Johnson and Smith.

The judge told them court proceedings like this case often take time.

MORE: Man accused of killing Young Dolph punched at 201 Poplar, lawyer says

July 1 is the day the two men will be back in court.

In Smith’s bond hearing, we are expecting to hear from Smith’s family and friends.

MORE: 2 men indicted in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, officials say

Both men were indicted in Young Dolph’s killing in January.

The rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down outside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard in November 2021.

Story continues

An autopsy report revealed he suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest in the murder of Young Dolph.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



