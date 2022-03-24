Men accused of killing Young Dolph set to appear in court this morning

In this article:

Two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will appear in court Thursday morning.

This will be Cornelius Smith’s and Justin Johnson’s first time in court after finding lawyers to represent them.

Attorneys for both men have been busy gathering information on the case.

Juni Ganguli, Johnson’s attorney, recently reported he was attacked by another inmate in jail.

Ganguli has been representing Johnson in an unrelated case involving Johnson’s sex offender registration violation.

Judge Lee Coffee appointed Ganguli to represent Johnson after he failed to hire an attorney by the deadline.

Attorney Michael Scholl is representing Smith; he was hired before Smith’s last court appearance.

Both men were indicted in Young Dolph’s killing in January.

The rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down outside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard in November 2021.

An autopsy report revealed he suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest in the murder of Young Dolph.

