Men accused in Kristin Smart murder to make first public appearance in Monterey County court

The men accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart and hiding her body were expected to make their first public appearance in Monterey County Superior Court on Monday morning.

Defendants Paul and Ruben Flores were scheduled in court in Salinas for a hearing on a motion in the case.

Paul Flores, 45, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Smart after an off-campus party in May 1996, while his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, is accused of helping hide the Cal Poly student’s body. The two men were arrested in April 2021.

The trial against the Flores men was moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled that they would likely not receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of pretrial publicity.

Hearings in the case are scheduled daily Monday through Friday regarding various pretrial motions.

Ruben Flores was in seen in the Monterey County courthouse on Monday, as was his ex-wife, Susan Flores.

His son was listed in Monterey County Jail custody as of Monday morning, according to jail records.

Members of the Smart family were also present Monday.

The trial against Paul and Ruben Flores will begin on July 6.