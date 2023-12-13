Men accused of possessing 3 kilos of fentanyl indicted with 2 others

Dec. 13—Two men arrested in October on felony drug charges after three kilos of fentanyl were seized by the Butler County Sheriff's Office have been indicted by a grand jury,

Luis Hernandez-Ramos, 33, and Douglas Mancias-Martinez, 27, were taken in custody Oct. 14 after their vehicle, driven by Hernandez-Ramos, was stopped on Ohio 4 near the Monroe fire department.

They both had Mexican driver's licenses, provided conflicting stories and displayed "nervous behavior" during the traffic stop, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. That's when a K-9 searched the vehicle and seized three kilos of fentanyl that Jones said was enough to kill 1.5 million people, or every person living in Cincinnati and Dayton.

The fentanyl was stored in vacuum-sealed packages and had a street value of $500,000, Jones said.

In October, Jones called it "one of our biggest drug busts."

On Monday, Hernandez-Ramos and Mancias-Martinez were each indicted for trafficking and possession in fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies.

Also included as part of the indictment are possession and trafficking of cocaine charges against Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda, 44, both first-degree felonies. Those crimes are alleged to have happened on Nov. 8.

A fourth man is included on the drug indictment. Reymundo Castro-Penaloza was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound and trafficking cocaine as well as complicity to both drug charges, all first-degree felonies.

The case, which includes all four defendants, is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Judge Dan Haughey. Luis Hernandez-Ramos, Mancias-Martinez and Figueroa-Pineda are each being held on $500,000 bond. A warrant for Castro-Penaloza;s was issued on Monday. He was not in the Butler County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.