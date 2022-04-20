Men accused of running drug house next door to day care center, Georgia cops say

Two Georgia men were arrested after drugs, guns and cash were seized from a drug house the pair are accused of running just feet from a “fully operational” day care in Atlanta, police say.

A 71-year-old man was charged with trafficking cocaine out of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Drive, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Authorities said he and an accomplice ran the operation next door to a child care center.

Police began investigating in February after they got reports that drugs were being sold from the home, authorities wrote in a news release. During their two-month investigation, police said there were “several indicators” of possible drug activity.

Officers executed a search warrant on Saturday, April 16, which turned up four guns — one of which was stolen — and nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine, according to police. More than $102,000 was also seized.

“The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the efforts of our Narcotics Unit, the investigators, and officers who bravely police in risky environments and put community safety first, as they arrest drug dealers and other violent criminals who make our city unsafe,” police said in a statement. “We applaud all involved in this case for safely bringing this illegal operation to a close without incident.”

The 71-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the release. Meanwhile, the accomplice was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

