Men accused of selling ‘ghost guns’ to undercover DEA agent arrested in Lubbock

Two New Mexico men accused of selling “ghost guns” to a Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Division agent were charged with drug and gun crimes on Wednesday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Isaiah Dante Moreno, 25, and Elias Ignacio Sisneros, 22, allegedly sold an undercover task force officer four fully-automatic, AR-style firearms and a pound of THC wax in Lubbock, according to the release.

Moreno allegedly told the officer that he had helped manufacture the firearms, making them ghost guns, or unregistered firearms assembled from parts.

Moreno and Sisneros were arrested after the purchase and were found to have additional THC wax, two handguns, and the money received from the undercover agent, according to the release.

The pair were indicted for possession of unregistered firearms, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute THC and distribution of THC. If convicted, they could face life in federal prison.