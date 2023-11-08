Men accused of stealing nearly $5K in sugar and baby food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two shoplifters who made off with $4,800 worth of sugar and baby food from a Walmart on Austin Peay Highway in Raleigh over the weekend.

Investigators posted pictures of the suspects and their vehicle on Facebook. Most people responding to the post were wondering what all the sugar was for.

“Them fools stealing sugar? What are they making? Moonshine,” said one man.

In the photos, you can see the suspects removing blue bags of sugar from their shopping carts and placing them inside a 2013 Chrysler 200.

Police have not said how many bags of granulated sugar the men took from the store. According to Walmart’s website, the blue bags of sugar sell for $3.24 for a four pound bag or $18.76 for a ten pound bag.

Both suspects appear to be looking directly at a camera while loading up their car. It’s unclear if another customer or a Walmart employee took the photos.

Police said the blue Chrysler 200 had a Tennessee tag with the number BKZ7004. If you recognize the suspect or the car, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

