Men accused of threatening woman with gun

Nov. 10—VERNON — Police arrested two men Tuesday after an incident where a woman was threatened with a gun.

Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an apartment on Parkwest Drive. There they met with a woman who reported that Marion Crosby, 22, had earlier refused to let her leave her apartment, and threatened with a gun in the process, police said.

Crosby was inside at the time, but police were able to get him to come out, and he was arrested. A gun was later recovered.

Crosby was charged with second-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of ammunition, risk of injury, unlawful restraint, and violation of a restraining order.

Another man, Joel Garcia, 27, was also charged with interfering with an officer, tampering with evidence, negligent storage of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Crosby, and $50,000 for Garcia. Both men were scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court today.

