Men accused of trespassing at old Century III mall turn themselves in to police

The men accused of trespassing in the old Century III mall and posting it on social media turned themselves in on Wednesday morning.

West Mifflin police told Channel 11 the men turned themselves in today at 11 a.m.

West Mifflin Police say Christopher Cross, 27, Brody Lones, 23, and Drake Pierce, 22 went through the abandoned mall and filmed video. The video was shared online and police used it to identify them.

Kenlein Ogletree, 21, was also charged.

Police say Century III Mall property is private property that is extremely dangerous and that the men could have been injured.

