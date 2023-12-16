Men admit roles as 'primary source' of Glock switches in Cincinnati, NKY

Two men have admitted their roles in making and distributing dozens of devices that turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic ones. Prosecutors say they were major figures in the trafficking of such devices locally.

The most recent admission came from 23-year-old Isaiah Smith, who pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in federal court in Covington to a single count of possession and transfer of a machine gun.

Smith worked with two other men, Demarco Sturgeon and Denico Hudson, over a roughly three-year period to transfer the machine gun conversion devices, also known as Glock switches or auto sears, between themselves and others, according to his plea agreement.

Sturgeon, also 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to one count of possession and transfer of a machine gun.

Hudson is still awaiting trial. All three were indicted by a federal grand jury in June.

Prosecutors say Smith manufactured the plastic devices in Ohio and sold them to Sturgeon in Kentucky, who in turn, sold the bulk of the Glock switches he purchased to Hudson and other customers in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

Hudson is also accused of helping Sturgeon make some of those sales by working as a middleman.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began looking into Smith, Sturgeon and Hudson as part of an investigation into individuals selling Glock switches to people involved in drug trafficking and other crimes.

In court filings, prosecutors said sources cooperating in the investigation identified Sturgeon as a “primary source of supply of firearms and Glock switches to groups in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.”

Agents uncovered video of Sturgeon at a Florence gun store firing a handgun fitted with a Glock switch, prosecutors said. They also found photos and videos of the devices on his Facebook account and messages he sent to advertise, sell and purchase Glock switches.

The messages also revealed Sturgeon instructed others on how to install the devices, according to the plea agreement.

The Glock “switches” or “chips,” quickly attached to a handgun, converting the firearm from shooting one bullet per trigger squeeze to having the capability of firing until the trigger is released.

After federal agents searched Sturgeon’s home in Covington last January, he admitted to "extensive" trafficking in Glock switches and identified Smith as his main supplier of the devices.

When the agents went to search Smith’s home in April, he told them he had manufactured and distributed more than 80 Glock switches, prosecutors said. He pointed authorities to where they would find the 3D printers and the computer he used to make them.

In court on Friday, Smith said it cost between $100 and $400 to make the devices, which he would sell for anywhere between $500 to $800.

Smith and Sturgeon face a maximum possible prison term of 10 years.

Sturgeon is next expected to appear in court for sentencing on March 26. Smith’s sentencing date is set for April 5.

Court records show Hudson currently has a jury trial set for February. All three cases are being heard before U.S. District Judge David Bunning.

What is a Glock switch?

A Glock switch is a small device installed on the back of a Glock handgun. Instead of firing one round per trigger pull, the device allows the gun to continue firing at a high rate as long as the trigger is pressed.

Federal and local law enforcement have warned of the growing prevalence of such devices in Greater Cincinnati.

The ATF says Glock switches make shootings more deadly because more bullets can hit the victim and it makes the weapon harder to control, meaning bullets can be sprayed around, striking innocent bystanders.

