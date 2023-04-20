Men already in prison charged for 2022 home invasion

Apr. 20—Two men accused earlier this year of a burglary and a separate shooting are now charged with invading a Glynn County residence last July and using guns to rob its inhabitants.

Earnest James Grant, 21, and Laronse Adrises Chambliss, 20, both of Brunswick, were arrested in late January by the Brunswick Police Department for allegedly burglarizing a home on Jan. 18 in the 3300 block of Johnston Street. Police said they broke into the home and stole a Sony PS5, $150 worth of Sony PSP games and a .38 caliber revolver.

Witnesses nearby were able to help police make the arrests.

During the investigation, police said they were able to link Chambliss to a Dec. 28, 2022 shooting in which he and another man allegedly used the online dating app Grinder to set up a meeting with a man from Douglas, then rob and shoot him in the process. The victim survived.

Both men have been in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests in late January. The two are now facing home invasion and armed robbery charges through the Glynn County Police Department for allegedly invading a residence late on July 28 in the Beverly Shores neighborhood.

A county police report from the incident said a man who lived at the home was outside sitting in a camping chair when two men in ski masks approached him with guns drawn and ambushed him. They forced their way into the house holding the man at gunpoint.

That is when his roommate, who was studying in the living room, looked up and saw them. The gunmen were demanding money, the report said.

One of the gunmen stayed in the living room while the man from outside was taken to another room to locate money the gunmen were demanding, the report said.

While the roommate and one of the gunmen were in the other room, the suspect in the living room asked the man who was studying for money. The man told the gunman "he only had some change and gave (the gunman) a bag containing loose change," the report said.

"The gunman was furious and threw the money," the report said.

The report said the roommate in the other room tried to alert other roommates who were sleeping and fought briefly with the gunman, who was able to get a wallet and take the cash from it. The gunmen fled on foot.

The victims said the suspects used guns that looked like gray Glock pistols, the report said.

Chambliss's address is listed in the report and in Glynn County jail records as Bishop Street, also in the Beverly Shores neighborhood.

Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said it's not uncommon for an investigation to reach the point of arrest when a suspect is arrested for a different crime, allowing investigators to gather enough evidence to press more charges.