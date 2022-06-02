Men argued and fought. One was fatally stabbed, the other is in jail, Columbia police say

Two weeks after a Columbia resident was stabbed to death, another man has been arrested, the Columbia Police Department said.

Andra Goodwin, 42, was arrested Wednesday morning, police said in a news release. Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service took Goodwin into custody at a home in north Columbia, according to the release.

Goodwin was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

The incident happened on May 22, police said.

Goodwin is accused of starting an argument and physical altercation with a male acquaintance while in the 100 block of Wilkes Road, according to the release. That’s near Farrow Road, in the area between S.C. 277 and U.S. 21.

After the two separated, Goodwin returned, reengaged with the victim, and fatally stabbed him, police said.

Anthony D. Suber was the homicide victim, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. The 55-year-old Columbia resident died at the scene, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about what the men were arguing about, or how the stabbing started, and if more than one weapon was involved.

Goodwin was arrested on the manslaughter and weapons charges after police said they consulted with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

No bond has been set, and Goodwin remains locked up at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show. He’s also charged with a probation violation, and bond was set at $50,000 for that charge, according to jail records.

Goodwin is scheduled to next appear in court on July 29, Richland County judicial records show.