Men arrested for breaking into the Carolina Forest recycling center. This isn’t a first

Two Horry County men were arrested for breaking into a Carolina Forest recycling center.

Horry County Police arrested Sean Charles Bond, 42, of Myrtle Beach, and John Michael Miller, 45, on Jan. 2 of possession of burglary tools and unlawful entry into enclosed places. They both remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jan. 3.

The men are accused of breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility, located at 800 International Drive.

Bond admitted this wasn’t the first time he broke into the facility, saying that he had done it at least four to five different times this year, according to an arrest warrant.

According to a police report, an officer observed a vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 2 in a parking lot of a closed business on International Drive. The officer could see a gun on the floor board, various power tools, gloves and flashlights in the vehicle. After checking the history of the vehicle, the vehicle also had been parked in the same area in May 2022 when someone had cut a hole in the fence of the recycling center.

Officers conducted a foot patrol and found Bond and Miller walking on the sidewalk toward the parked vehicle at the business. Officer waited for them to drive off in the vehicle and then conducted a traffic stop on International Drive.

Officers found drugs, financial cards belonging to others, Social Security cards belonging to others, a counterfeit $100 bill and bolt cutters.

Both Bond and Miller admitted to gaining entry into the recycling center through the fence, according to an arrest warrant. Miller also is accused of breaking into the recycling center in December.

In a separate report, police said they responded to the recycling center on Dec. 9 at 9:48 a.m. where officers found that someone had cut the newly-replaced fence in the back of the center, according to a police report. Cost of the repair would be about $100 to $200.

Employees said there was debris pulled out of the dumpster and scattered around the property.

It is unclear from the report what exactly was taken from the recycling center.