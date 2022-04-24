Men arrested on domestic violence charges

A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Main Street in Midvale on charges of domestic violence, assault, endangering children, menacing, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct and public indecency, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office..

A 41-year-old man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after an incident Friday in the 7300 block of Edie Hill Road SE between Newport and Stillwater. A woman told a deputy he grabbed her arm and threw her into the gun cabinet.

A car hit a house in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street, Dover, according to a police report filed at 5:24 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was driving.

A break-in was reported Thursday afternoon in the 10400 block of Rock Road SE north of Rush. Property was taken, according to the sheriff's office.

An Oklahoma Joe grill was taken from a back yard in the 100 block of Third Drive SW, New Philadelphia, according to a police report filed Sunday. It was sitting next to trash while the owner was moving.

A motorcyclist was sprayed with gasoline when a hose split at Speedway, 264 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia, on Saturday evening, according to police. Medics flushed out his eyes.

