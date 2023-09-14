Men arrested on drug charges following chase

Sep. 14—HIGH POINT — Two men from Salisbury were arrested on drug charges this week after they ran from a car during a traffic stop.

A High Point Police Department officer stopped a black Nissan Versa about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of S. Main Street because of a registration violation. There were three men in the car, and none had an ID. All three told the officer who they were, and he went back to his patrol car to confirm the information.

Then the officer saw the car's driver and man in the back seat get out of the car and run, one while clutching something in both hands and one while holding a gun, so the officer quickly got out of his car, police said. The man with the gun dropped the gun.

The officer chased them, but they split up and he lost them. Meanwhile, the third man in the car stayed with the car.

Several more officers arrived and searched the area with a dog, eventually found both men. No one was injured.

In a search of the Nissan, officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, 17 dosage units of Oxycodone, and less than a gram each of fentanyl and marijuana, police said. In a search with a police dog of the area where the men ran, officers found a Centennial .22-caliber revolver and sealed plastic bags containing 41.61 grams of heroin.

Donnell D. Adkins, 35, and Raeqwon Turner, 20, each were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespass.

Bond for Adkins and Turner each was both set at $500,000 secured. They were being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point as of Thursday.

The man who did not try to run away was not charged.