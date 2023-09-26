Men arrested after fentanyl-laced drug sale in Chapel Hill, investigators say

Two men are facing drug-trafficking charges after local and federal law enforcement investigators reported seeing them sell fentanyl and other drugs Monday in a Chapel Hill parking lot.

One man’s young children were present during the transaction, which happened in a parking lot off Fordham Boulevard near the Sage Road intersection, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

A search of the men’s cars found a trafficking-level quantity of narcotics, specifically fentanyl-laced cocaine, investigators said. Chapel Hill Police Department officers and K-9 units, along with federal officers, helped with the investigation and arrests.

Sergio Aguiar, 36, of Winston-Salem was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver fentanyl; sale and delivery of fentanyl; and three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, according to the release.

Investigators also charged Octavio Lopez, 31, of Raleigh with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for the sale of controlled substances; two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin; and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, the release said.

Lopez’s children were not harmed, investigators said. Their mother picked them up, and Child Protective Services was notified, they said.

Aguiar and Lopez were taken to the Orange County Detention Center, where Aguiar is being held on $200,000 secured bail and Lopez is being held on $250,000 secured bail. Their first court hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Fentanyl lethality

While fentanyl was combined with heroin when it first appeared in North Carolina, the Sheriff’s Office is seeing more fentanyl mixed in with other narcotics, such as methamphetamine and cocaine, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release.

“It’s difficult to help people understand just how lethal this chemical can be,” Blackwood said. “Those who use narcotics are at risk of accidental overdose if the amount of fentanyl in their drug of choice is more than they are accustomed to. Even incidental contact with trace amounts of the drug can cause serious problems for a person with no tolerance to such chemical agents.”

