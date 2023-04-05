Men arrested on firearm charges after Merced officers serve search warrants

Two men have been arrested on multiple firearm charges after officers served search warrants near the City of Merced on Tuesday.

At about 9:30 a.m., Merced Police Department gang officers served separate search warrants in the 2100 block of Granite Creek Drive and the 2100 block of Lobo Avenue just outside the City of Merced, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the warrants were served after an officer obtained information that subjects at both locations were illegally in possession of firearms.

One of the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Mauricio Villafan, was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun with altered serial numbers, according to the police.

Authorities said the other suspect, identified as 61-year-old Frank Azevedo, was found to be in possession of a .22 caliber rifle, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, wooden nunchucks, metal knuckles and methamphetamine.

Azevedo was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of narcotics and possession of illegal weapons, according to the release. Villafan was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, authorities said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or by email at prevostinit@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.