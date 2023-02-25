Men arrested in January attack on woman, 71, in south Sacramento after her casino trip

Two men have been arrested in connection with the January robbery of an elderly woman who was followed to her south Sacramento home after leaving a casino, according to authorities.

Kesean Byron Edwards, 26, was arrested Feb. 10 in Oakland, where he is a resident. Jeral Wimberly, 23, of Antioch, was arrested Feb. 20 in Los Angeles, according to jail logs.

On Jan. 3, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Vintage Park neighborhood and contacted the woman, 71, who said a man entered her garage and punched her in the face while she was sitting in her vehicle. The assailant then stole her purse, according to police.

Detectives who reviewed residential surveillance camera footage saw two people enter the woman’s garage while a third waited in a vehicle, authorities said.

Edwards is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of robbery and is ineligible for bail. His next court date is March 6.

Wimberly is being held at Los Angeles County’s Men’s Central Jail, also on felony charges, with bail set at $100,000. He will be moved to Sacramento County.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives believe Edwards and Wimberly may be responsible for other robberies and are seeking the public’s help in locating additional victims.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and watch for suspicious people/vehicles, especially when leaving places such as casinos, banks, jewelry stores and retail stores.

Authorities said people should avoid going home if they believe they are being followed and to call 911 whenever they feel they may be in danger.