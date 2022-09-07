Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say

Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace.

When the employee pulled out the $11,000 item, Aldana-Rodriguez grabbed it and ran outside, police said.

He jumped into a car with Luis Chavez-Madrid and they drove away.

Deputies later arrested the two men and recovered the necklace in Polk County.

