Men arrested after posting stolen flooring for sale on Facebook

Aug. 6—Two Morgantown men are charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after they were allegedly in possession of approximately $9, 000 of stolen vinyl plank flooring.

Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies were originally called to a home under construction in a development in the Snake Hill Road /Ed Dunn Road area of Morgantown on July 7 after the contractor noticed the flooring missing while on site that morning.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner told deputies that she had seen the same type of flooring listed on Facebook Marketplace that morning by an individual named Marion Efaw.

Deputies searched their system and found Marion Robert Efaw II, 24, of Morgantown, who had a capias warrant for driving while his license was revoked for DUI. Efaw's listed address was on Dunn Cemetery Road, which is close to the address the flooring was stolen from.

On July 15, the complaint said, Efaw reached out to the builder of the home via Facebook messenger and informed them where the flooring was and that another man named "Raymond Murray was responsible for it."

Efaw provided an address for Raymond Murray, which law enforcement found to be the same Dunn Cemetery Road address on file for Efaw. He also said he had only taken pictures of the flooring and posted it to Facebook Marketplace for Murray.

The pictures allegedly taken by Efaw were inside a storage building with a motorcycle in the background, the complaint said.

On July 16, deputies searched the premises surrounding Efaw and Murray's residence and found the building and motorcycle matching the picture.

Deputies found "approximately 45 planks of the vinyl flooring under Murray's bed, " the complaint said, "and also found Mr. Murray hiding in a closet in an adjacent room."

Murray told deputies he was hiding in the closet because he had warrants and that he bought the flooring from Efaw and had plans to lay it in the hallway of the residence. He admitted he knew it was stolen and that it had been moved from the building into the residence.

Murray was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods on July 16 and was released on $10, 000 bond.

According to the complaint, Efaw turned himself in on the evening of July 16 and was also charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods. He was arraigned Aug. 4 and bond was set at $50, 000. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

