Men arrested after reckless driving of a stolen vehicle

Mar. 11—An Olivehurst man was released from jail on Wednesday morning, only to be arrested less than seven hours later on suspicion of auto theft.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a Yuba County Sheriff's Deputy on patrol noticed a reckless driver in the Arboga area. When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Ella Avenue and Arboga Road, the driver of a 2002 Ford F250 truck took off at a high rate of speed, eventually driving into an orchard along Feather River Boulevard near Plumas Avenue, where he and a passenger abandoned the truck.

Rodney Pesnell, 56, of Olivehurst was identified as the driver of the vehicle, later determined to be stolen out of North Sacramento. Pesnell was located and detained as he attempted to walk away from the vehicle. The second man, identified as Justin Clayton, 34, was also located nearby and arrested on a Sutter County warrant, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Pesnell had been released from the Yuba County Jail at approximately 4 a.m. after having served a sentence for a parole violation.

He was rebooked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of auto theft.