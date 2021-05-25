Men arrested in Rotterdam seal coating scam; Took $8k for bogus work, troopers say

May 25—ROTTERDAM — Men from Watervliet and Troy have been arrested, accused of scamming a Rotterdam resident out of more than $8,000 for seal coating work either never started or completed, state police said.

Troopers Tuesday arrested Michael D. Brooks, of Watervliet, on one count each of third-degree and fourth-degree grand larceny, state police said. Troopers earlier arrested another man, John K. Williams III, 39, of Troy, on the same charges.

Brooks was arrested after a months-long investigation into his activities surrounding a seal coating job he offered to complete for a Rotterdam resident, state police said.

Brooks and his associate Williams returned to the victim's home on multiple occasions demanding payment for seal coating the victim's driveway, state police said. The two then obtained more than $8,000 from the victim for work either incomplete or never started, state police said.

Williams was arrested in February and turned over to Albany police on charges in their jurisdiction, troopers said.

Troopers found Brooks in Watervliet and arrested him Tuesday. He was processed and held for arraignment.

