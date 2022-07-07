Men arrested for shooting fireworks from car on Cobb County interstate

Two men were arrested over the weekend in Cobb County for allegedly shooting fireworks from their car into the air on an interstate and toward other moving cars.

“If the fireworks would have went off inside the car it could have caused a car wreck,” said Marietta police officer Matt Cole, who happened to see the entire thing while off-duty.

Cole said he spotted two men inside a car firing off the fireworks into the air on Interstate 575 near Canton Road and also on Windy Hill Road on Saturday night. It was before midnight when he said he called 911 and started recording what he saw.

“On the interstate, they were shooting them straight up,” he said. “Whenever they hit Windy Hill, on the main roads, they were shooting it towards cars.”

He was still following the car when the driver got off on Windy Hill but Cobb County was able to respond and stop the car, using information from dispatchers. Officers had all the evidence they needed to make two arrests.

“I showed the video and they were able to see the video and they were able to make an arrest,” said Cole.

Police said that Zaran Karimi, 21, and Kyshaun Heard, 22, were behind the stunt. Cobb police charged them with reckless conduct before they both bonded out.

Cole said he was glad that he was able to help police stop them before they got anyone hurt.

“With it being on interstate and there’s people around you, there’s multiple lives at danger,” he said.

