Men arrested for trafficking narcotics

Sep. 16—Isreal Palmer, of Richmond, has been charged with first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, no operators moped license, and no registration plates after he was observed driving recklessly in downtown Richmond.

According to a citation, an officer with the Richmond Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Moberly Avenue after Palmer was said to have nearly struck another vehicle, driving on the sidewalk and driving at a high rate of speed.

When Palmer was stopped, the citation stated the officer recognized him immediately. Palmer told the officer he did not have a valid license which was confirmed by officers. While speaking with Palmer, offices could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. In addition, the officer also found a half empty bottle of Patron tequila sitting between Palmer's feet.

The citation states, while officers were speaking with Palmer, he appeared to be nervous and shaking. Palmer was observed reaching, several times, under the driver seat and in the driver's doors underneath his person, being instructed to stop several time by law enforcement.

Palmer then told officers he had marijuana and handed the officer a pack of cigars. When searching the glove compartment for the insurance card, Palmer found a digital scale which he also turned over to officers. The police then observed a cellophane baggie with a tan powder substance, suspected to 19.22 gross gram weight of heroin underneath the driver seat. Upon further search of the vehicle, the officer located two 9mm rounds, a marijuana grinder with residue, a burn marijuana roach cigarette, and a 9mm handgun.

Two juveniles were also in the vehicle. One in the front of the car, and one in the back passenger seat. The registration was also found to be canceled for failure to maintain insurance. The citation states police have also received information in the past in reference to the above selling drugs as well as possessing a firearm.

Palmer was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Louisville man changed with trafficking heroin

Norman West, of Louisville, was arrested and charged first first offense trafficking in a controlled substance on Tuesday near Peggy Flats Road.

According to his citation, West was stopped by Kentucky State Police after they observed he was driving carelessly. Upon speaking with West, marijuana could be smelled coming from the vehicle.

A state police canine confirmed the odor of narcotics with a positive alert to the passenger's seat once he exited. Upon a search of West, police felt an "anomaly" in the suspect's underwear. This was found to be around 54 grams of suspected heroin.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Kenneth Wilson, McKee, first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy or possess drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, first-offense failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

—Fredrick Williams, Grayson, Kentucky, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree (on-foot) fleeing or evading police, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Shelly Baker, Richmond, fourth-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Martha Gabbard, Richmond, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first offense trafficking a controlled substance.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.