Men assaulted Mayren-Guzman after he was kicked out of strip club, court documents say

PLEASANTVILLE — The three men arrested and charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman will all remain in jail ahead pending trial.

Garnell and John Hands, brothers from Pleasantville, had their detention hearings Thursday. Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, had his hearing last week.

The three were arrested a day after 19-year-old Mayren-Guzman's body was found in the marsh near Centerfolds Cabaret; each were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy.

According to documents presented during their detention hearings, Mayren-Guzman was involved in an altercation and removed from the club by bouncers around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows three men assaulting the 19-year-old outside the club. Hands' attorney claimed his client acted in self-defense.

Centerfolds temporarily closed shortly after the news of Mayren-Guzman's death. City officials will hold a meeting Feb. 23 to determine if the club's mercantile license should be revoked, which would effectively shut it down. The city cited the fact that the club has been host to multiple incidents that required police involvement.

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Men charged in strip club assault before teen's death to remain in jail