Men avoid jail for unwittingly supplying fentanyl that killed Manchester man

Dec. 6—Neither of the men known to have been involved in supplying the drugs that killed Dustin Deschenes in his Manchester apartment in August 2019 will have to go to jail if they comply with probation conditions for the next three years.

But that doesn't mean those years will be easy for the men — Dustin's brother, Dylan Deschenes, now 36, and their one-time friend, Kahari Belcher, 28, of Hartford.

The sentences the men received Tuesday from Judge David P. Gold in Hartford Superior Court require each to spend 100 hours telling his story.

DRUG DEATH

DIED: Dustin Deschenes, 35, on Aug. 27, 2019

CONVICTED: Dustin's brother, Dylan Deschenes, now 36, convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment; Kahari Belcher, 28, of Hartford convicted of possessing narcotics with the intent to distribute them and criminally negligent homicide.

SENTENCES: Five years, suspended, and three years of probation for Belcher; 364 days, suspended, and three years' probation for Dylan Deschenes; both must do 100 hours of community service by telling their stories.

Dylan Deschenes appeared to demonstrate of how hard that will be for him when he declined to speak during his sentencing.

Belcher did speak but said words that no one would find easy to utter.

"These are guys I looked up to and respected," he said of the Deschenes brothers. "I'm remorseful for what happened because a life was lost, and life is precious. This will stay with me for the rest of my life."

"It should," the judge replied.

On the evening of Aug, 26, 2019, the Deschenes brothers decided to "party" with marijuana and cocaine, and Dylan drove to Hartford to meet with Belcher, a friend and former co-worker from whom they sometimes bought cocaine, Dylan told police the next day.

After buying oddly packaged white powder from Belcher, he said, he snorted some "and instantly felt warm and began to perspire," which he said was "nothing like the normal cocaine high."

He said he later asked Belcher to try some of it, and Belcher agreed that it was "weird."

Nevertheless, Dylan returned to the apartment he shared with his 35-year-old brother on Wetherell Street in Manchester, handed him a bag of the powder, returned to his bedroom, and, despite not feeling well, snorted at least three more bags of the powder.

About an hour later, he said, he walked by his brother's room, found him with his head down on a desk, kicked his chair in an attempt to wake him up, then checked Dustin's pulse and started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. He said he fell asleep for about 1 1/2 hours while doing CPR, then awoke, realized his brother was still unresponsive, and soon called police.

When emergency personnel arrived, Dustin was pronounced dead. Dylan was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital and was given the anti-overdose drug naloxone, or Narcan, on the way.

The drug he and his brother had taken turned out to be fentanyl — not cocaine.

Belcher pleaded guilty in September to possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute them and criminally negligent homicide under a plea bargain that could have gotten him up to two years in prison.

But prosecutor Richard Rubino reported in court Tuesday that the Deschenes' mother felt Belcher should receive a sentence without prison time and should be encouraged to stay busy with school or work. The prosecutor added that Belcher is a rare defendant in that he had received a full scholarship in electrical engineering.

In accord with the mother's wishes, the judge put Belcher on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to five years in prison if he violates conditions.

Dylan Deschenes last month accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment, with an agreed sentence of three years' probation, with the possibility of up to 364 days in jail if he violates conditions. Gold imposed that sentence Tuesday.

