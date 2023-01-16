Men break into beauty store, steal hair and jewelry, MPD says

Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.

They left in a white 2001-06 Chevrolet Tahoe with different rims on the driver’s side than the passenger side, police said. They also added that the vehicle had a round window sticker in the rear passenger window and damaged to the front passenger side door.

Anyone with information about the burglars is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

