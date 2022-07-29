Men ‘brutally’ beat people at homeless camp as others cheered them on, SC cops say

Five men were filmed “brutally” attacking people and beating them unconscious at a homeless camp while some looked on and cheered, according to a South Carolina sheriff’s office.

Investigators discovered the videos while executing a search warrant in a murder investigation, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

(Warning: The video is violent and graphic.) Video shows one man approaching a tent in a wooded area and kicking and punching a man inside while other men look on. Later, multiple men can be seen beating a man as he lays on the ground.

Seth “Tyler” Norris, Joshua Shawn Norris, Tristan Ramey, David Allen Norris, and Logan Alexander Holmes have been accused of participating in the beatings at the encampments in the San Souci neighborhood of Greenville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Greenville is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

Seth “Tyler” Norris, 18; his brother, Joshua Shawn Norris; and Ramey, a family friend, have also been charged with murder in the July 3 shooting death of Joshua Garret in Greenville, the sheriff’s department said. Seth Norris’ mother, Sunny Sorgee, was also charged with accessory after the fact.

While investigating the shooting death, detectives executed search warrants on the suspects and found “extremely disturbing” videos of the attacks on people at the homeless camps, according to deputies. Some of the men had guns with them during the attacks, which took place between October 2021 and June 2022.

A news release posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page did not reveal where the videos were found or whether the attacks are related to the July 3 shooting. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for further information from McClatchy News.

Investigators have identified five victims from the videos, but authorities believe there may be more. Many victims may be afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Seth “Tyler” Norris is charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Holmes is charged with attempted murder.

David Allen Norris is charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Shawn Norris is charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Ramey is charged with murder, and additional charges are pending because investigators have not been able to locate the victim.

All five men have been arrested and are in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

