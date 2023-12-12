Men buried in unmarked graves without families knowing, lawyer says. They want answers

Jonathan Hankins was found dead in 2022 and buried in an unmarked grave in Mississippi — but no one told his family for over a year, a lawyer says.

Now, his family is demanding answers.

Hankins’ mother Gretchen said she last saw her son May 20, 2022, at her home near Jackson, according to her and the Rankins County Sheriff’s Office.

Only a few days later, police found his body in a Motel 6 on May 23, a spokesperson for the city of Jackson told McClatchy News.

But Hankins’ family never learned of his death until December 2023, attorney Ben Crump said in a Dec. 10 news release.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said it was not involved in the investigation. McClatchy News could not immediately reach the Jackson Police Department or the Hinds County Coroner’s Office on Dec. 12.

Hankins leaves behind a teen daughter.

‘Seeking answers’

At the time Hankins’ body was found, foul play was not suspected, and the Hinds County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy.

“To this day, the Jackson Police Department has had no further communication with the Hinds County Coroner’s office concerning this case,” the spokesperson said. “We were never notified of the victim’s cause of death or identity.”

The 39-year-old was buried in Hinds County in August 2022 in a pauper’s grave, which is used to bury people whose identities are unknown or who do not have a family.

In Hankins’ case, his identity was known, according to Crump.

“Jonathan David Hankins’ family has been desperately seeking answers about their loved one’s disappearance for more than a year,” Crump said. “We will work to unearth the truth about what happened to Jonathan and to seek justice for his family.”

Hankins’ family learned of his death when an NBC News reporter came knocking Dec. 4, 2023, the outlet reported.

“That’s ridiculous,” Gretchen Hankins told NBC. “Going that dang long and not calling people, that’s just inhumane. It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

‘Raises disturbing questions’

Crump is also representing the family of Dexter Wade and Marrio Moore, who were both found buried in pauper’s graves in Hinds County without their family’s knowledge, Crump said.

The discovery of the three bodies has outraged the community.

Moore was found wrapped in a tarp on the street Feb. 2, with officials determining he died of blunt force trauma to the head, Crump said.

Moore’s family didn’t learn of his death for eight months.

His sister, Marquita Moore, told CNN the county’s efforts to notify her family weren’t good enough.

“If my brother would have committed a crime, (they) would have been beating the door to come in and look for him,” Marquita told CNN. “How long did your investigation go before you buried him and put him in the ground? How long did your investigation last?”

The case of Dexter Wade has also drawn attention after reports that he was hit by a police cruiser and buried in the same Hinds County pauper’s field as Hankins and Moore.

At his funeral, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said Wade wouldn’t be forgotten.

“His life mattered to his mama, to his daughters, and we’re going to make it matter all over this country,” Sharpton said.

Crump said the discovery of Hankins’ body in the same field “raises disturbing questions.”

In response to the third burial, a friend of Hankins started a petition calling for the removal of Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

“This is not just a professional failing; it’s a violation of our trust and respect for our loved ones,” Thomas Goolsby wrote.

Hinds County is part of the Jackson metropolitan area.

