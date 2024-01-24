Men from California, Nevada sentenced for running ‘grandparent scheme’ in western Pennsylvania

Two men from Las Vegas, Nevada and one man from Reseda, California were sentenced to prison on charges that they traveled to the area to conduct a “grandparent scheme” and take money from elderly victims.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Roberto Gutierrez, 51, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay $117,525 in restitution on his conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

>> Men from California, Nevada indicted for running ‘grandparent scheme’ in western Pennsylvania

Gutierrez’s co-defendants, Roderick Feurtado and Tarek Bouanane, both of Las Vegas, were sentenced on Friday, Jan. 19 for their roles in the international fraud scheme. Feurtado was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Bouanane was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Both were also ordered to pay $258,520 in restitution to 16 victims.

Investigators said the three men traveled to the Pittsburgh area in September with the goal of targeting elderly victims. They called the victims, posed as attorneys, and lied to victims stating that a grandchild had been put in jail and needed money for bail and legal fees. Officials said Feurtado helped Bouanane and Gutierrez pose as couriers or bail bondsman, visited victims at their homes and collected the money.

At least $250,000 was obtained through western Pennsylvania and elsewhere through the conspiracy, investigators said.

>> Four arrested in scam targeting grandparents

Channel 11 reported in 2021 that the men were charged in connection with the scheme and were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Police said they were aware of 10 cases so far across Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

The scam was revealed when one of the intended victims went to the bank to remove money, and the teller at the bank informed them this was a scam. Police then staged at the intended victim’s house and caught Gutierrez as he approached the home to collect the money.

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania state police searching for missing teenage siblings from Indiana County Special needs student allegedly raped; grandma sues Pittsburgh Public Schools, popular coffee chain Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on South Side Slopes VIDEO: ACLU calls on Pittsburgh Public Schools to cease summary citations for students DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts