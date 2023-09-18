Men who caused Evergreen Court fire to be sentenced; Lloyd honored for evacuation role
SPRING VALLEY − Jared Lloyd's family and fellow firefighters will experience two emotional days next week in memory of the fallen firefighter.
They will mark Lloyd's legacy of volunteerism on Monday night at his home firehouse when his two young sons unveil a plaque with his name and a section of West Street is named in his memory.
Two days later in a sterile courtroom, many of them will experience a more somber remembrance when two men are likely sentenced to probation for causing the fatal fire to the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in March 2021.
Lloyd, 35, a second lieutenant, died helping to evacuate 112 adult home residents with dozens of other firefighters. He died when a section of the massive Lafayette Street building collapsed on top of him. Adult home resident Oliver Hueston, 79, died as a result of the inferno.
Street named for Jared Lloyd
On Monday night, firefighters, family, and supporters will gather at the Columbian Fire Engine Co. No. 1 firehouse on West Street. Lloyd's sons, Darius and Logan, both under 10, will unveil a plaque adding their father's name to the firehouse.
Firefighters created a place of honor at the firehouse with photos and plaques among the relics, including a singed hose used on that deadly night fashioned into an American flag.
An estimated half-mile stretch of West Street from Route 59, Walnut, Commerce, Church, Murin, Hoyt, and Sixth will be renamed Jared Lloyd Way.
The firehouse and eventual West Street dedications follow a mile-plus stretch of Route 45, from Eckerson Road to New Hempstead Road, named "The Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway" in 2022.
Lloyd has been honored by New York State with his name added to the firefighter memorial and the "Hero Award" from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. His name also has been enshrined on the memorial for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
His mother, Sabrail Davenport, and sons accepted the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden in July during a White House ceremony. The medal is the nation's highest civilian honor, "awarded to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm."
Rabbis face probation when sentenced
The Evergreen Court inferno erupted on March 22, 2021, several hours after Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer used a 20-pound blowtorch to cleanse the Evergreen Court ovens and kitchen for Passover.
On Wednesday morning in County Court Judge Kevin Russo's courtroom, the emotions will be far different from celebratory.
Guilty plea: Rabbis who caused Evergreen Court fatal fire get plea with DA for no jail time
Sommer and his son, Aaron will likely be sentenced to probation as part of a guilty plea deal to charges of causing the fatal fire. Firefighters and many residents have condemned the no-jail or prison deal reached among the rabbis' attorneys, Russo and Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh.
Walsh's office secured grand jury indictments against six people as a result of the fire. The Sommers were the only convictions. Prosecutors plea-bargained dismissals with two former Evergreen Court employees, who then testified before the grand jury. Two Building Department inspectors were acquitted of charges unrelated to the fire.
The elder Sommer, 71, pleaded to two felony counts of second-degree manslaughter. His son, 28, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment. They will not serve jail time but will pay $600 in court fees. Manslaughter can carry a sentence of five to 15 years in prison.
DA boycott: Calls grow for DA Walsh to resign after no-jail plea of men in fatal Evergreen fire case
Firefighters and Davenport wanted Walsh to take the charges to trial. A grand jury indicted the two rabbis on charges that included manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and arson.
Prosecutors didn't recommend a sentence. Walsh's office has claimed the potential sentence is in Russo's hands.
NAACP: Rockland leaders condemn DA's no-jail plea agreement in fatal Spring Valley adult home fire
As a result of the plea agreement fire companies across Rockland have boycotted Walsh and demanded he not attend any firefighter social or public events, such as the firefighters' parade. They've also demanded he resign, though he's running for re-election in November unopposed unless a write-in candidate emerges.
Davenport will speak at the sentencing. She has been critical of the plea deal and hopes she can convince Russo to change his mind.
Davenport expressed her feelings about the plea in four words about Walsh: "disappointment, disgusted, heartbroken, and betrayed."
