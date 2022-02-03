Men charged in Blackford County heroin probe

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — Two men — from Blackford and Grant counties — have been arrested in a heroin-related investigation.

Justin C. Bryant, 36, of Montpelier, and Seth R. Watkins, 35, Marion, were charged this week in Blackford Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Last Friday, an Oldsmobile Bravada — registered to Bryant, who was a passenger, and driven by Watkins — was pulled over by Blackford County sheriff's deputies at County Road 600-E and 500-N.

Authorities had been told Bryant would be returning home from Dayton, Ohio, which is frequently the source of narcotics sold in East Central Indiana.

A police K-9 indicated there were controlled substances in the SUV.

Found in the vehicle was a plastic bag containing 25 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, an opioid pain medication frequently mixed with heroin.

Also seized were five hypodermic needles.

Watkins reportedly said he and Bryant stopped in Richmond on their way back from Dayton and ingested some of the heroin they had obtained.

Both men this week received a June 7 trial date from Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade. The dealing charges against are Level 2 felonies carrying maximum 30-year prison terms.

On Tuesday, Bryant was charged with seven other charges — dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and driving with a controlled substance in system — apparently stemming from an arrest last June.

Bryant's record includes a conviction for possession of meth.

Watkins, formerly of Hartford City, has been convicted of dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance.

