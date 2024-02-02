An Indianapolis man was found guilty Thursday in the 2022 robbery of a smoke shop that resulted in an employee's death, according to court records.

After a three day trial, a Marion County jury convicted Jalen Frierson of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Frierson is one of two men charged in the April 2022 fatal shooting that killed 31-year-old Eric Preer inside the business. The other individual, Hakeem Jackson, pleaded guilty this week to his charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His sentencing is scheduled for March.

Police in court records detailing their investigation stated video footage in the area that night captured a man walk into the College Ave. Smoke Shop, pull out a handgun and begin shooting Preer while his back was turned.

Frierson is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Men charged in fatal 2022 smoke shop shooting convicted