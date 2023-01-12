Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt

Two Wichita men are facing charges in a fatal shooting that police say was sparked by a feud over a drug debt.

Jamar K. White, 47, and Darries J. Mitchell, 30, were arrested in connection with a shooting Jan. 5 that left 43-year-old Mareo Dupree of Wichita dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged White with one count of first-degree felony murder in Dupree’s killing and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm.

Mitchell has been charged with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, Sedgwick County District Court records show. Each is due in court again later in January.

Wichita police earlier this week said White was involved in a drug debt-related feud with people at a home in the 2300 block of North Piatt and shot at it while driving by. White and Mitchell then opened fire on each other, police have said. The shooting was reported to police around 12:35 p.m. near 21st and Grove.

Dupree died after he was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment, police have said.

White was also injured in the shooting, suffering a bullet wound to his upper body, according to police.

White and Mitchell remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, online records show. White’s bond is $500,000. Mitchell was being held on a total of $350,000 in bonds connected to the shooting and an alleged probation violation, according to the records.