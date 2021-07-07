Men charged in Interstate 95 standoff in Massachusetts held without bail
Some of the 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend, including the purported leader of the group, refused to cooperate with court authorities during their arraignments Tuesday. Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, 29, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, told the judge “I don’t understand how these charges can be brought against me.” Latimer, a former U.S. Marine from Providence, Rhode Island, waived his right to an attorney, but the judge said she would have a lawyer speak to him about this rights before the next hearing in the case.
Members of "Rise of the Moors" say the standoff between police and their fellow members that lasted nearly nine hours stemmed from a misunderstanding.
Steven Latimer says he knows his son, Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, as a loving father to a young daughter, not as the leader of "Rise of the Moors."
