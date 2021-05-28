Men charged in overdose death enter not guilty pleas

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
2 min read

May 28—CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two men charged for their roles in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 entered not guilty pleas Thursday.

Dylan E. Henderson, 28, of Bloomer and Zachary W. Dietrich, 29, of Thorp are charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs and manufacturing amphetamines. Henderson also is charged with operating a drug house and possession of cocaine. Dietrich also is charged with resisting an officer.

Henderson remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond; he appeared in person for the hearing. Dietrich posted a $3,000 cash bond in March; he appeared via Zoom.

Both men will return to court Aug. 11.

According to police reports, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Carissa R. Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmierski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later after Kasmeirski's death, which confirmed she died from using meth.

Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.

Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson's Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.

In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski's death. During that sentencing, assistant district attorney Roy Gay announced that more charges in the death were going to be filed.

During her court proceedings, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson's DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.

Gay has filed a motion to consolidate the two cases moving forward. Defense attorney William Cohen, who is representing Dietrich, filed an objection to that request.

This is the third overdose death in the past four years in the county where the people who supplied the drugs have been charged with homicide. Sentences have ranged from 3 1/2 to five years in prison.

