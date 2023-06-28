Men charged with stealing antique fencing from museum headed to trial

Jun. 28—Two men accused of stealing antique Victorian-style brass and iron fencing worth $15,000 from the grounds of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum will head to trial.

Adam Ez Hunter and Brandon Lynn White waived their preliminary hearings in appearances before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday.

Hunter, 26, and White, 35, are accused of taking about 14 sections of fencing totaling about 40 feet from the museum in early May, according to the probable cause affidavits filed by Meadville Police Department in the two cases.

The fencing had been intended for a garden area at the museum, according to Joshua Sherretts, executive director of the Crawford County Historical Society. A gate section had already been installed and the remaining sections were piled behind that section when they were discovered missing May 11, Sherretts told police.

Each of the sections taken from the museum grounds located between Terrace and Lord streets weighed about 75 to 100 pounds, according to the affidavit. The fencing, which was purchased at auction and donated to the museum, was valued at $15,000, and two additional cast-iron ceiling grills taken with the fencing were valued at $500.

Security camera footage from the museum showed what appeared to be two men removing the fencing on May 8 and 11, Sherretts told The Meadville Tribune last month.

City police were able to identify the two suspects from the video, according to the affidavit.

Hunter, whose address in court documents is listed as the Crawford County jail, and White, who resides in the 400 block of Poplar Street, face the same four charges: felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Hunter remains in jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. White is free on $15,000 bond.

Trials for the two men will be scheduled in the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

