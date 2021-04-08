Men charged in theft of tires, rims

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police on Tuesday charged two Hartford men after discovering stolen rims and tires in their vehicle.

The men, Daniel Melendez, 23, and Bryant Serrano, 23, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, police said.

Police said the men are connected to a string of incidents in which tires and rims were stolen from vehicles. The thieves typically drove a Toyota Highlander, police said.

Police said they spotted a white Toyota Highlander at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday while on patrol in the Route 75 area, which is where most of the incidents occurred. Police stopped the vehicle and the men were detained.

Recommended Stories

  • Parking spot dispute leads to murder charge for Washington man, prosecutors say

    Surveillance video showed the suspect fire three shots at the victim and as he backed away, the suspect shot four more times.

  • Ada Sheriff’s Office: Utah man arrested, charged in 2018 sexual assault south of Boise

    The Salt Lake City man was arrested by Utah police Wednesday and booked into a jail there.

  • Rachel Lynett Wins 2021 Yale Drama Series Prize (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 2021 Yale Drama Series Prize has been awarded to Rachel Lynett for her play “Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson).” The work was chosen from several entries by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. Set in the fictional world of a post-second Civil War, the play showcases an all-Black state called Bronx […]

  • Afternoon Observer | Rock Hill mass shooting updates + Biden announces gun control actions

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Today, we bring you sad news out of Rock Hill — there was a mass shooting Wednesday in York County that left six people dead and another wounded. A manhunt ensued and ended early Thursday when the suspect killed himself, officials said. We’ll give you more of the details below with multiple stories by talented colleagues from The Charlotte Observer, The (Rock Hill) Herald and The State.

  • Man charged in machete attack near Kansas City homeless encampment outside City Hall

    “It troubles me that we have blood splattered outside of City Hall,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the day after the attack.

  • UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the use of improvised explosive devices is increasing as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate, and he urged nations to work together to curb the threat from those weapons as well as land mines and other remnants of war. The U.N. chief told the Security Council that in the preceding three years U.N. funding made more than 560 square kilometers (215 square miles) safe from IEDs in global hotspots from Afghanistan and Iraq to Cambodia and Colombia.

  • Gunmen have shot up Arlington home 4 times in 3 weeks for reasons unknown, police say

    The homeowners have been there each time but there have been no injuries, police said. The department has developed some leads in the investigation.

  • Matt Gaetz associate is reportedly likely cooperating with prosecutors

    Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) possible legal issues may have just gone from bad to worse. Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax commissioner and key figure in the probe examining whether Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, CNN and Politico report. Such a deal could see him providing prosecutors with "key details" in their investigation, CNN notes. "We believe this case will be a plea," assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg reportedly said. Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and broke sex trafficking laws. The Florida congressman in an op-ed earlier this week denied that he has "ever paid for sex," also saying he has "not slept with a 17-year-old" as "an adult man." Greenberg, who has been hit with numerous charges, allegedly "met women through a website that connects people who are willing to go on dates in exchange for gifts and allowances, then introduced them to Mr. Gaetz, who along with Mr. Greenberg had sex with them," The New York Times reports. With Greenberg possibly set to plead guilty, Gaetz's "legal peril" seemed to "increase sharply," Politico wrote. Asked on Thursday whether Gaetz should be concerned, Greenberg's attorney said, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerBiden's unlikely alliesJohn Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

  • ‘Generation I’ Has Entered the Stock Market—and They’re Shaking Things Up

    The research found the demographics and attitude of the new cohort mark a sea change. Charles Schwab calls the group Gen I, for Generation Investor.

  • ‘Not cooperative’ Ammon Bundy arrested once more, for violating order at Idaho Capitol

    The Emmett resident has been arrested four times since August.

  • Taylor Gray transported to hospital after single-car accident

    Taylor Gray was involved in a single-car accident Wednesday and transported to a local hospital, according to David Gilliland Racing.

  • $50M suit alleges retaliation over allegations against coach

    In a $50 million federal racketeering lawsuit, an associate athletic director at Louisiana State University accuses university officials of retaliating against her for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual behavior by former head football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis' lawsuit said she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse after going to officials with the allegations against Miles — including her accusation that he told her there were “too many Black girls” employed in athletics and an incident when a female student accused him of “getting on top of her” on his office couch. It also accuses LSU officials of working with a law firm to cover up allegations against Miles, including one that he engaged in “explicit sex acts” with a student.

  • 'Run, Ron, Run!': Trump urges his staunch ally Sen. Ron Johnson, who downplayed the Capitol riot, to seek reelection

    "He has no idea how popular he is," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Run, Ron, Run!"

  • Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'

    It was revealed on Thursday that Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg may accept a plea deal in a wide-ranging federal investigation.

  • Netflix has landed the streaming rights to Sony's future 'Spider-Man' movies and franchises like 'Jumanji'

    The deal means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" movies will continue to be absent from Disney Plus.

  • Biden is trying to derail China's effort to build the world's fastest supercomputer needed for unstoppable missiles

    The US is locked in a global arms race with China and Russia to build the most advanced hypersonic missile, which is virtually unstoppable.

  • Sidney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit may be used against her in Michigan sanctions effort

    Michigan is seeking sanctions against Powell after she claimed that "no reasonable person" would have taken her election-fraud claims as fact.

  • I've been following the Mediterranean diet for over a year. Here are 14 mistakes I wish I'd avoided when I started.

    I've been following the popular diet for over a year and a half, but if I could go back and start again, I'd change things for a smoother transition.

  • US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems

    The US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems, as new images show state-of-the-art aircraft launching their own autonomous payloads. As America looks towards the future of aerial warfare, the sleek, stealthy, Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie has been designed as a “loyal wingman” to F-35 fighter jets, capable of flying beside, connecting to and being controlled by the fighter pilots. The unmanned drone is difficult to spot on radar and could be sent ahead to relay information back to the fighter pilots, helping them to identify potential threats early. But new pictures taken at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona show that the drone is also capable of launching its own drones, with the ALTIUS-600 – a reconnaissance vehicle which can double up as a missile – being dropped from its payload bay. The test points towards America’s increasing use of affordable, high-performance unmanned air vehicles which could be used to “swarm” and overpower threats in the air or on the ground. The Valkyrie is known as an “attritable aircraft” and costs $2 million. In comparison, single-use Tomahawk cruise missiles cost around $1.4 million, while an F-35 fighter jet is at least $80 million, plus considerable running costs. This means that the new drones are cheaper to replace and commanders can take greater risks in the battlefield. The Valkyrie also offers “open architecture” that allows them to modify the aircraft to suit different mission requirements with different payload options. This development is thought to be a signal that the US is moving towards high-volume, low-cost aircraft rather than the eye-wateringly expensive specialist jets which have all the technology required on board. It also opens the door to the “swarming tactic” where targets can be surrounded by multiple aircraft and attacked from all sides. The Valkyrie is nearly 29ft long with a wingspan of 22ft. It can fly at 652mph up to a height of 45,000ft and has a range of 2,449 miles.

  • The Money Monster Mitch McConnell Created Finally Turned On Him

    Samuel Corum/GettyIt turns out that Mitch McConnell doesn’t actually think corporations are people or that money is speech if the companies in question aren’t speaking his language. Instead, he warned them to “stay out of politics,” since they “invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs.” Uh huh.Mitch, who then tried to step away from his remarks since "I didn't say that artfully," is mad because large employers in Georgia eventually got around to responding to a voter suppression law there that may as well have been authored by Lester Maddox. The companies came out for the controversial proposition, in GOP circles, that every American should have the right and opportunity to vote.And that isn't what McConnell signed up for as he spent the past three decades waging war on behalf of unregulated corporate cash’s "right" to corrupt our democracy. What he meant, as anyone who's watched his incredibly destructive career knows, is that those corporations were welcome to bestow wheelbarrows of cash upon Republicans, to relieve him of the burden of having to actually develop policy ideas to improve Americans' lives and get around the fact he's a charisma event horizon.The Christian Right Mastermind Behind Citizens United Says It’s Good for DemocracyThat money also helps him buy off Senate Republicans, who just happen to be the electorate for Republican leader. It’s allowed McConnell to have a Senate career one might consider a tribute to Seinfeld, in that it's been about absolutely nothing. Except power. As long as corporations paid up and shared opinions he liked—low taxation, deregulation, free trade—Mitch was more of a "speak up, fair CEO's" kinda guy. The problem is that as our culture began to change, corporations did too.Some companies were suddenly helmed by leaders who believe in such crazy concepts as LGBTQ rights, equal pay and racial equality. Or at least knew to publicly support these precepts to appeal to their customer bases. On those issues, as far as McConnell's concerned, you can spend the night, but just leave your check on the nightstand before heading home. No talking.To be fair, McConnell’s been principled in that position—that corporate donations are good only insofar as they’re good for McConnell—for as long as he’s been in politics, as Alec MacGillis details in The Cynic: The Political Education of Mitch McConnell. In 1973, McConnell published an op-ed favoring partially publicly financing campaigns and setting limits on spending.By 1987, Senator McConnell "sponsored a proposed constitutional amendment giving Congress the power to limit independent expenditures on campaigns and on candidates' use of personal funds for their own races." (McConnell, at that time, was far from wealthy).By 1990, he was pushing to ban political action committees. This just happened to be at a time when Democrats had had ironclad control of the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly four decades, so PACS gave more to Democrats than Republicans. It happened to McConnell in his first Senate race in 1984. The incumbent Democrat he ousted, Walter "Dee" Huddleston, was favored by PACS, to the chagrin of McConnell.But that would change once Mitch mastered the art of the shakedown. He came to oppose all campaign finance reform, challenging FEC rulings and filing amicus briefs challenging any contribution limits that might end up in front of the Supreme Court. In this way, he was a driving force behind Citizens United.Yet, if you think this carried over to his thinking on actual corporate speech, the kind that exits from the mouth and not the wallet, think again. From a piece I wrote back in 2004 on then-Senate Whip McConnell:McConnell also knows how to use threats. When a group of Republican senators signed onto a campaign-finance reform measure in the late ‘90s, McConnell, in his position as NRSC chair, advised them that they could expect no electoral support from the committee unless they switched their position. At least one, Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) did so after receiving McConnell’s warning. Then in 1999, when the Committee for Economic Development (CED)—a trade group representing large corporations—announced its support for a ban on soft money, McConnell wrote a furious letter, on NRSC letterhead, to leaders of companies belonging to CED, denouncing the group’s “all-out campaign to eviscerate private-sector participation in politics,” and urging them to quit the organization. “I hope you will resign from CED,” he scribbled at the bottom of one copy. Many recipients of the letter saw in it an implicit threat that, unless they withdrew from CED and stopped supporting reform efforts, their companies would receive unfavorable treatment from Congress.Which brings us back to McConnell's supposed support for money in politics based on the First Amendment or some other such principle. This isn’t that. McConnell has no issue with the MyPillow guy ranting about a coup or the Goya CEO supporting sedition. But he has a big issue with corporate actors speaking out in favor of voting rights. Because, as 2020 showed, McConnell's party is mostly talking to the Fox News "I've Fallen And I Can't Get Up" demographic, not those who reject an America of transgender bans, stand your ground, and testifying fetuses.Companies that create things need an educated workforce, which increasingly means Democratic and socially tolerant. And they must appeal to consumers with disposable income who actually buy stuff. Needless to say, these folks tend not to reside in what you'd call "the Hannity demographic."So Mitch doesn’t want these companies to talk. But as Georgia has proven, they're going to anyhow, because the alternative is alienating their customers, and no amount of crazy GOP tweets suggesting major league baseball is is an offshoot of the “China Virus” that makes its players do double headers reading Dr. Seuss will change that fact.What this all means is that Mitch is finally reaping the whirlwind of the corporate speech he was so keen to unleash on our politics back when it benefitted him and his party.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.