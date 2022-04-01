Men charged in two unrelated Portage County pursuits occurring within 24 hours of each other

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

Two men are facing charges in connection with unrelated Portage County police pursuits within 24 hours of each other on Monday and Tuesday.

A vehicle being pursued on Tuesday afternoon nearly struck a stopped school bus at a high rate of speed, according to court records

Charges against Robert V. Ashley, 57, of Tallmadge, and Marcus R. Stuczynski, 27, of Ravenna, were filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on Wednesday.

According to complaints the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in court, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly driven by Stuczynski went off the road and through a yard at a high rate of speed and nearly struck a sheriff's cruiser with a deputy in it at Route 224 and Bonner Road in Deerfield at around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to a media release the sheriff's office issued Thursday, Milton Township and Streetsboro police had pursued the vehicle before the sheriff's office spotted it in Deerfield. The pursuit continued for about 20 minutes through Palmyra and Edinburg townships.

According to complaints, the vehicle was pursued to Route 183 and Giddings Road in Edinburg, where the Jeep went left of center and nearly struck several vehicles, including a stopped school bus, while traveling at about 100 mph. According to a complaint, the bus' red lights were flashing and its stop sign was extended while it was letting a child off.

The pursuit continued to the 500 block of Newton Falls Road, where it crashed and all three men fled on foot and a search began involving sheriff's deputies, a K-9 and drone units, as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol ground and air units. Stuczynski was found in some nearby woods. Other allegations include that the Jeep had a license plate on it that had been reported stolen and Stuczynski was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine, two crack pipes with residue, suspected marijuana, and a marijuana bowl and pipe, both with residue.

According to complaints the highway patrol and Northeast Ohio Medical University Police filed in court, Monday's pursuit began when a 2013 Ford Transit Connect van allegedly driven by Ashley fled from NEOMED police at a BP service station on Route 44, near Lynn Road, in Roootstown at about 7:10 p.m. NEOMED spokesperson Roderick Ingram said Wednesday that officers went to the gas station to check on Ashley after receiving a report that Ashley had been in the parked van for some time.

The pursuit headed north to Route 5, where Ashley allegedly headed east at speeds as high as 90 mph while committing marked lane violations. The pursuit entered Trumbull County, where the van hit spike sticks to stop it, but it continued onto Route 82 to Route 11. It then crashed on Route 11, north of Tibbetts Wick Road near Girard Lake.

NEOMED police pursued the van for about 10 miles and then the highway patrol continued for another 26 miles until it ended.

Attempts at seeking additional information by phone from the highway patrol's Ravenna Post were unsuccessful. Youngstown TV station WFMJ reported that Ashley left the scene of the crash, but was found with a K-9 tracking dog.

Stuczynski is charged with first-degree felony assault — in connection with an allegation that he nearly struck the sheriff's cruiser — second-degree felony assault — stemming from the allegation that he nearly struck the school bus — third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, both fifth-degree felonies.

Stuczynski is also charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business; and fictitious plates and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all fourth-degree misdemeanors. He was cited with marijuana possession and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, all minor misdemeanors.

Two passengers in the Jeep are facing charges. The Jeep's owner, Anthony R. Stuczynski, 30, of Ravenna, allegedly pulled away from deputies and attempted to walk away from them and then allegedly broke a meth pipe into pieces while trying to conceal while sitting in the back seat of a sheriff's cruiser. And Dylan J. Briscar, 28, of Mantua, also allegedly fled into the woods and was allegedly found with the same drugs and drug paraphernalia Marcus Stuczynski was.

Anthony Stuczynski is charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, both fifth-degree felonies, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, and wrongful entrustment, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Briscar is charged with possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession and cited with drug possession and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, all minor misdemeanors.

Ashley is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer filed by the highway patrol. He is also facing charges filed by NEOMED police, including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and driving under suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors, and reckless operation, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Ashley and Stuczynski were both arraigned on Wednesday, with Marcus Stuczynski ordered held on a $250,000 bond, Anthony Stuczynski and Biscar on a $35,000 bonds and Ashley on a $7,500 bond, but with bond hearings scheduled for Friday.

They three men are scheduled for preliminary hearings on April 8.

Attorneys for the men could not immediately be identified.

