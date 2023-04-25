Men convicted in 2004 Xbox murders case return to court Tuesday for death penalty resentencing

Two men convicted of beating six people to death over an Xbox video game system are set to be back in court Tuesday.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter will be resentenced nearly two decades after the mass killings.

They were convicted of the slayings in 2004 and sentenced to death.

However, their sentences were overturned in 2017 after a change in Florida law called for unanimous jury decisions in death penalty cases.

The two will face a Volusia County judge for their penalty phase retrial Tuesday morning.

The retrial is not over their guilt, but rather how Victorino and Hunter will pay for their crimes.

Investigators said Victorino and Hunter broke into a Deltona home looking for an Xbox game system back in 2004.

Victorino had been evicted from the home.

According to court records, Victorino and Hunter, beat and stabbed six people to death inside the home.

Two accomplices to the crime are currently doing life in prison.

Victorino and Hunter could find themselves on death row due to a law change Gov. Ron DeSantis made just a few weeks ago.

The new law says there no longer needs to be a unanimous jury in death cases like this one.

