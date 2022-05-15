Men convicted in 2018 shooting, robbery of local recording studio, DA says

Two men were convicted of a 2018 shooting and robbery of the owner of a South Memphis recording studio, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

The jury deliberated last week for about two days before convicting Corey Brown and Christopher Bolden, both 31, of especially aggravated robbery which involves robbery with a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury, a release said.

According to the DA’s office, both have prior robbery convictions and face 15 to 25 years in prison without the possibility for parole when they are sentenced next month.

The shooting and robbery happened on July 2, 2018, at the IMOB Swag Heavy Studios in the 700 block of South Dudley where Brown had booked recording time singing under the name “Goon Corleone,” a release said.

When Brown arrived for another recording session, Bolden was with him.

As the 34-year-old owner was setting up the equipment, he was struck with a pistol and shot twice in the leg, records show.

According to reports, the suspects stole money from his pockets and then took a video monitor that was connected to the studio’s surveillance system.

The pair did not take the DVR box containing video of their departure which showed them carrying the monitor and an assault rifle wrapped in a shirt. The video was shown to the jury, the release said.

According to officials, when walking through the studio to leave, one of the defendants stepped over the wounded victim and shot him again in the shoulder. The bullet still is in his body, lodged near his spine.

