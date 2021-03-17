The men who died in the plane that crashed on a Broward street were experienced pilots

Both of the men who died on a single-engine plane that crashed into an SUV on a Pembroke Pines street near North Perry Airport, killing a 4-year-old boy, were FAA certified pilots.

Fort Lauderdale’s Grant Hustad Jr., whose father was issued a private pilot’s license in 1948, is a 71-year-old father with a commercial pilot certificate for flying single-engine airplanes over land, sea and landing multi-engine airplanes on land, according to FAA records. The FAA records say Hustad’s current certificate was issued in August 2012, but another database says Hustad has had FAA certifications since 1999.

He is the president of International Aircraft Services, an aircraft brokerage, according to the company’s website.

Yaacov Nahom, a 63-year-old father from Davie, has had a private pilot’s certificate since 2017 and is rated to land single-engine aircraft on land and multi-engine airplanes on land.

The NTSB, leading the investigation into the crash, hasn’t released whether Hustad or Nahom was at the controls of the Beechcraft Bonanza that careened across Southwest 72nd Avenue, smashing into the SUV rolling up the street with Megan Bishop and son Taylor Bishop.

Both Hustad and Nahom died at the scene. Taylor died from his injuries after being taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital.

An earlier version of this story raised the possibility that a plane being advertised online by Hustad’s business might be the plane that crashed Monday. It was later learned that definitely was not the plane.

