Men who distributed more than 500 pounds of meth to Cedar Rapids going to federal prison

Two men were sentenced to a total of 63 years in federal prison after they pleaded guilty to orchestrating the transportation and distribution of more than 500 pounds of ice methamphetamine to Cedar Rapids.

Derek Michael Mims, 32, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

David Poitier Belton, 37, from Compton, California, pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of being a felon and drug user in possession of a firearm.

How were the drugs distributed?

Belton, who was known as “Blood,” and Mims admitted in plea agreements that they orchestrated the transportation of 30- to 60-pound shipments of ice methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids between 2017 and March 2022.

They and others transported the drugs in a vehicle that had a hidden compartment.

Once they arrived in Cedar Rapids, Belton and Mims would distribute the methamphetamine to other members of their organization to sell, the news release said.

The vehicle was searched by law enforcement in October 2020 while it was on a car hauler bound for Iowa. There, the release said officials found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine inside the compartment.

How Mims and Belton were caught

In late 2021, the Cedar Rapids Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a wiretap investigation into Belton’s drug organization, the release said.

The following February, agents intercepted communications that 60 pounds of ice methamphetamine was coming to Iowa from California. Investigators then tracked the truck from Los Angeles to Nebraska, where it was stopped and the drugs were confiscated.

According to the release, Belton continued to purchase the drugs from the same source in California even after the seizure in Nebraska.

On Feb. 27, 2022, Belton was heard speaking to a relative in California. Belton told him he was booking him a flight and to pack a large suitcase, even though he wouldn't be staying long. The following day, the release said the relative went to the Los Angeles International Airport with a large roller bag as carry-on luggage.

Airport security did an X-ray of the bag and found multiple bags of an unknown substances packed underneath clothing. When questioned, the relative admitted that the bag was his, but that his brother had packed it. When asked if he knew what was in the bag he said, "It looks like cocaine or meth, I don't know."

Investigators searched Belton's Cedar Rapids home on March 8, 2022, and found a small amount of cocaine and 15 firearms though Belton was a felon and was prohibited from possessing guns.

Both sentenced to federal prison without parole

Belton and Mims were sentenced in Cedar Rapids. District Court Judge C.J. Williams described them as leading a “huge organization bringing back astronomical quantities of ice methamphetamine” that caused “untold damage to the community," according to the news release.

Belton was sentenced to 33 years and Mims to 30 years in federal prison. Both also must serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Belton and Mims are being held in the custody of United States Marshals until they can be transported to a federal prison.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Men who distributed 500 pounds of meth to Cedar Rapids sentenced