Men escaping domestic violence crime scene cause head-on collision, killing one

A woman was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles Wednesday night on State Route 9 near Sedro-Woolley.

A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, was fleeing the scene of a domestic violence case, according to authorities, and had already struck a responding Sedro Wolley Police Department vehicle during the escape. The Chevy headed southbound on SR9, and officers lost sight of the vehicle. The Chevy had two occupants: driver Curtis C. Recobos, 33, and passenger Brady J. Laws, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

The second vehicle was a 2008 Pontiac G6 heading north on SR9 with three occupants: driver Bruno M. Vallejo, 41, Sharon M. Lane, 35, and an unidentified 11-year-old.

Lane was killed in the collision. Everyone else involved in the sustained varying injuries. The 11-year-old and Laws were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital. Recobos and Vallejo were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The collision occurred when the Chevy struck the Pontiac head-on somewhere around milepost 55 on SR9, just south of Sedro Woolley, according to a social media post from State Patrol Officer Kelsey Harding.

An officer who had followed the Chevy headed south to follow Recobos and Laws and discovered the scene of the crash.

Authorities are considering charges against Recobos.