Men face burglary charges, accused of cutting locks from 13 storage units

Jul. 8—A Windber man and a Johnstown man face burglary charges, accused of breaking into 13 storage units at Spare Storage in Richland Township in January, authorities said.

Richland police Detective Kevin Gaudlip charged Justin John Hick, 36, of the 900 block of Somerset Avenue, Windber, and Thomas Earl Hall, 23, of the 500 block of Pine Street, Johnstown.

According to complaint affidavit, the men cut through a chain link fence on Jan. 3 and entered the property at 1150 Rachael St.

Video surveillance reportedly showed the pair using bolt cutters to take the locks off 13 units and go inside but leave empty-handed.

"They broke into 13 storage units but they didn't steal anything," Gauldip said. "There was stuff in there — just nothing that piqued their interest."

The pair later returned to the area wearing the same clothing, he said.

An officer was responding to an unrelated incident when his body camera caught images of the two men nearby.

Police recovered bolt cutters, orange rubber gloves and other cutting tools, lights and clear rubber gloves from the trunk of a vehicle they allege was used in the burglary.

Hicks and Hall were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass and possessing instruments of crime.

Restitution for damages to the fence and the locks totaled $1,880.62.

Hicks was arraigned on Thursday by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.

Hall was arraigned on Friday by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.